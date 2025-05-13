Florida man turns $20 into $1 million after buying winning lottery ticket

The Brief Douglas Marbry, of Melbourne, won $1 million after playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $640,000. Marbry said the win was just at the right time.



A quick stop at a gas station turned into a life-changing moment for one Melbourne, Florida man — he's now a millionaire.

Douglas Marbry, 63, purchased a $20 Gold Rush Legacy scratch-off ticket during a trip to a Circle K along N. Wickham Road in Melbourne, and won a prize of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

‘The timing is just right’

What they're saying:

"I’ve been playing the Florida Lottery since the very beginning," Marbry said in a statement. "Winning now means more than it would have years ago. The timing is just right."

Marbry decided to collect his winnings as a one-time payment of $640,000.

The Circle K who sold the winning ticket is getting paid, too! The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

What is the Gold Rush Legacy lottery game?

Dig deeper:

The Gold Rush Legacy scratch-off game launched in April 2024, with four top prizes of $10 million and 20 prizes of $1 million.

As of Tuesday, the game now has two $10 million top prizes remaining, and two prizes for $1 million. It also features other prizes ranging from $25,000 to $20. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.97.

How to claim Florida Lottery prize money

You can claim your earnings in-person or by mail depending on the prize amount.

By the numbers:

In person:

Prizes up to $599 can be claimed at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer or Florida Lottery District Office.

Prizes between $600 and $1,000,000 can be claimed in-person at any Florida Lottery District Office (via walk-in or appointment) for games without an annual payment option.

Prizes over $1,000,000 and prizes with annual payments must be claimed at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, except for Mega Millions and Powerball prizes between $600 - $1,000,000.

By mail:

Lottery officials say you can choose to claim your winnings by mail as long as the prize is $250,000 or less.

The Florida Lottery accepts winning tickets at the following address: 250 Marriott Drive Tallahassee, Florida, 32399.

