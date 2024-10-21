Orlando middle school employee arrested for possessing child sex abuse material

Stream FOX 35 News

A Leesburg man and Orlando middle school employee has been arrested on federal charges of possessing child sex abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Mitchell Regan, 36, told investigators he works at a middle school and the Boys and Girls Club, where he teaches chess and music lessons.

According to the criminal complaint, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a search warrant at Regan’s residence on Oct. 17, 2024.

During the search, an HSI forensic agent found an image of child sex abuse material on Regan’s cellphone.

Regan admitted to sending and receiving such material through a social media app, according to authorities.

According to Orange County Public Schools, Regan was not a teacher and they are working on a request for his current status.

The president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida, Jamie Merrill, also released a statement in response to Regan's arrest,

"There is nothing more important to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida than maintaining a safe, secure environment for all our youth, volunteers and employees. The individual has been terminated, will no longer have access to our programs or facilities, and we have notified our partners at Orange County Public Schools and will offer our full cooperation to law enforcement if asked. We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to any inappropriate or illegal behavior, and we maintain continuous monitoring of criminal records through the Florida Department of Children and Families in addition to conducting a pre-employment Level 2 background check for all employees and volunteers. We have no reason to believe this arrest is related to or impacts any students in our After School Zone program. Our hearts go out to any victims and their families" Merrill says.

The case is being investigated by HSI and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Janette Swartzberg handling the prosecution.

The charges are part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative aimed at combating child sexual exploitation and abuse.

If convicted, Regan faces up to 20 years in federal prison.