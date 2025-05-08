Brevard County commissioners vote down funding for LGBTQ+ event, Space Coast Pride-Fest

The Brief Brevard County Commissioner Tom Goodson proposed funding for local cultural groups, including Space Coast Pride-Fest, but the motion failed. The decision matters as it impacts funding for an event supporting the LGBTQ+ community, raising questions about inclusivity and community support. Despite the setback, Space Coast Pride plans to proceed with their annual festival on September 27 in downtown Melbourne.



The Brevard County Commission has denied a $5,000 grant request intended to support the annual Space Coast Pride-Fest in Melbourne, an event that celebrates and supports the LGBTQ+ community.

Organizers hope pride event will go on as planned

What we know:

Brevard County Commissioner Tom Goodson requested $20,000 in funding for local cultural groups, including Space Coast Pride-Fest, during a Brevard County Commission meeting. Commissioner Goodson proposed the funding as part of a broader initiative to support local cultural events, but the motion failed to gain any support from his fellow commissioners.

The rejection comes despite the festival’s significant local turnout — reportedly drawing more than 20,000 attendees — and its claim to be a family-friendly event.

This year’s Pride-Fest is scheduled for September 27 in downtown Melbourne and is expected to include entertainment, a kids zone, and food vendors.

The other side:

Brevard County Commissioner Katie Delaney opposed the funding, citing concerns about the event not being family-friendly. Space Coast Pride refutes this, emphasizing their family-friendly environment and community inclusivity.

What they're saying:

It remains unclear whether alternative funding sources will be secured to replace the denied county support, and if the lack of public funds could affect the festival's scale or offerings.

"We are absolutely family-friendly. We have over 20,000 people join our festival, and that includes a ton of families, including my own," said Tina Jensen of Space Coast Pride. "And we even have a kids zone. And that's something we really pride ourselves [on] here in Brevard County, to be a safe and family-friendly place."

Commissioner Katie Delaney offered a contrasting view, stating, "I'm opposed to giving tax dollars to Space Coast Pride. The things that I've seen put out there that go on at this event is not what I would consider a family-friendly event."

Commissioner Goodson, who sponsored the funding proposal, criticized the lack of support from his colleagues. "You answer this question. Do you have anybody in your family who could be of a different venue? Maybe you do, maybe you don't, but you're gonna persecute them? And meanwhile, we hear about 'We the people.' Those are 'the people.'"

Despite the commission's decision, Jensen reiterated the organization’s commitment to the festival.

"There’s also a big main stage of entertainment all day. There’s a kid zone there, as you know, we’ll call it Restaurant Row with our food trucks. There’s a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy the day."

Why you should care:

The decision highlights ongoing debates about public funding for LGBTQ+ events and the broader implications for community support and inclusivity in Brevard County.

What's next:

Space Coast Pride plans to hold their annual festival on September 27 in downtown Melbourne, continuing their tradition of community celebration and support.

