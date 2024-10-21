Florida voting guide: What you need to know

Election Day 2024 is roughly two weeks away. Are you ready to vote?

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are vying to be the next president of the United States. In addition to that race, Florida has a U.S. Senate race, U.S. House races, state races, six amendments, and a number of local and municipal races that will be on voters' ballots on Nov. 5, 2024.

Are you registered to vote? Have you requested a mail-in ballot? Do you know your polling precinct on Election Day? Here's your Florida voter's guide to the 2024 election.

2024 ELECTION | EARLY VOTING | SAMPLE BALLOTS | VOTE-BY-MAIL | ELECTION DAY | COUNTY-BY-COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS | TRACK MY BALLOT

Important election dates to know

Oct. 7: Deadline to register to vote in the November election.

Oct. 21 - Nov. 3: Early voting begins for most Central Florida counties. County-by-county guide below.

Oct. 24: Deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Nov. 5: Election Day.

Can I still register to vote in the November election?

The deadline for Floridians to register to vote in the November general election was Oct. 7, 2024. Registration closes 29 days before election day.

Am I registered to vote?

To check if you are registered to vote, visit registertovoteflorida.gov, and click the "Am I already registered?" button.

An "active" voter registration means you're registered to vote in the upcoming election. You have to be registered at least 29 days for an election to vote in that election.

When can I vote early – and where? County-by-county guide

Most counties in Central Florida begin early voting on Monday, Oct. 21 or Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Nov. 2, though a few counties have until Nov. 3. Check the details for your specific county below:

Brevard County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Flagler County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Lake County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Marion County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Orange County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m - 8 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Osceola County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Polk County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Seminole County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Sumter County

Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

Volusia County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting polling location near you

FOX 51 VIEWING AREA

Alachua County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here for more information

Dixie County

Early voting begins Oct. 24, 2024 and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open Monday - Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Click here for more information

Gilchrist County

Early voting begins Oct. 24th and runs through Nov. 2

Early polling locations will be open daily, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Oct. 27, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Click here for more information

Levy County

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 3

Early polling location hours will be 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Click here for more information

Sample Ballots

Sample ballots have likely already been mailed out. Those show all the contests that can be voted on in the upcoming election. If you're still waiting for yours to arrive, you can contact the Supervisor of Elections office for your county. Sample ballots are also available online. Click your county below to log in and view your sample ballot.

Brevard County

Flagler County

Lake County

Marion County

Orange County

Osceola County

Polk County

Seminole County

Sumter County

Volusia County

When is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot? How do I turn in a mail-in ballot in Florida?

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the November general election is Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 5 p.m. All mail-in ballots need to be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5 to count.

To request a mail-in ballot, you have to submit the request through your county Supervisor of Elections. You can make that request online, by phone, or by mail.

One note: Mail-in ballots cannot be held by the post office or forwarded to another address. Contact your Supervisor of Elections office if you experience issues receiving your mail-in ballot.

Click below to view your county’s Supervisor of Elections website.

When is the deadline to return a vote-by-mail (or mail-in) ballot?

All vote-by-mail ballots need to be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day for it to count. The postmarked date does not count.

Make sure to sign your mail-in ballot. You can also include contact information should there be a question or additional verification regarding your signature.

The USPS recommends mailing a mail-in ballot at least a week before Election Day.

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at early voting sites, Secure Ballot Intake Stations, or at the county Supervisor of Elections office. You'll like a list of each on your county Supervisor of Elections website (or above).

Can I take my mail-in ballot to a polling site on Election Day? Yes, but you will be given a new ballot to be filled out at that polling site.

How can I track my mail-in ballot to make sure it was counted?

Any voter who has requested a vote-by-mail ballot can track the status of their ballot online via the Division of Elections Voter Information Lookup or through their county's Supervisor of Elections website.

Click here for additional vote-by-mail information or visit your specific county Supervisor of Elections website.

How to vote on Election Day

When do the polls open on Election Day, Nov 5?

Polls in Florida will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (a few Florida counties in the Panhandle are on Central Standard Time). As long as you are in line at a polling location before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

What do I need to vote?

To vote in the general election in Florida, you need to bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature on it. That includes a driver’s license, identification card, U.S. passport, military ID, student ID, debit or credit card, or retirement center identification. The key is that it has a photo and signature on it. Click here for more info.

Where can I vote near me?

On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling location. To find your polling precinct, visit your Supervisor of Elections website below and look up your voter registration.

How do I report alleged voter fraud or a polling problem?

Voters who observe issues at the polls or are concerned about election fraud should call the Voter Fraud Hotline at 1-877-868-3737. It operates Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also file a complaint with the Florida Divisions of Election website.

Election Results: When will results be released?

Polls in Florida will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Election Day. Initial results will begin to be released shortly after polls close. FOX 35 will have live results on our elections page, as well as live elections coverage throughout the evening on election night.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: