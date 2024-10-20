1 injured after Orlando Wawa fire at gas pumps, officials say

article

One person was injured and transported to the hospital following a fire at a Wawa convenience store on Sunday, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

It happened at the store near South Narcoosee Road and Boggy Creek Road around 12 p.m. after crews responded to the location on reports of a collision between two vehicles.

Officials said one person was seriously injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the vehicles and pumps.

The incident is under investigation.