Orlando Dreamers say new MLB stadium could cost extra $2 billion as estimates rise

The Brief The Orlando Dreamers say stadium costs could rise to $2 billion — up from the initial $1.6 billion estimate. They’ve already secured $1 billion for a team and another $1 billion for construction. If built, the stadium would be among the most expensive in U.S. sports history.



The projected cost to bring a Major League Baseball team to Orlando could climb by hundreds of millions of dollars, with the co-founder of the Orlando Dreamers warning that construction expenses are on the rise.

What we know:

The cost to build a Major League Baseball stadium in Orlando may exceed initial projections. The Orlando Dreamers, a group pushing to bring a team to Central Florida, originally estimated a $1.6 billion price tag for a new 45,000-seat stadium near SeaWorld. But co-founder and CFO Jim Schnorf now says costs could rise by as much as 20%, potentially bringing the final total to $2 billion.

What we don't know:

Key uncertainties remain, including whether Orlando will ultimately secure a Major League team, and how final construction costs will be affected by inflation, materials, labor, and permitting delays. There's also no official timeline for when construction might begin or when the league could approve expansion or relocation to the region.

Big picture view:

If built, the $2 billion stadium would rank among the priciest sports venues in U.S. history. Among baseball stadiums, only Yankee Stadium in New York has crossed the $2 billion mark. The proposed facility could significantly shift the sports landscape in Central Florida, positioning Orlando as a major player in professional baseball and potentially boosting economic activity in the SeaWorld corridor.

What they're saying:

The Orlando Dreamers have long been advocating to bring MLB to the region. As part of their plan, the group has proposed constructing a state-of-the-art ballpark to help position Orlando as a viable franchise location. Their strategy includes demonstrating financial readiness and local enthusiasm, backed by over $1 billion in private investment already secured.

"We think the smart thing to do is to assume there will be some cost increases," Schnorf told FOX 35. "We don’t think that it will be something that makes it very difficult for us to get this built, but we’re going to build in what we think are realistic assumptions so that we don’t get any unpleasant surprises."

