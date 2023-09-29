22-year-old Orange County middle school teacher arrested for possession of obscene materials

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 22-year-old Orange County middle school teacher was arrested and charged with possession of obscene materials, according to arrest records and Orange County Public Schools.

The Water Spring Middle School teacher was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he remains on $2,000 bond.

Hamil was terminated from his employment with Orange County Public Schools on Aug. 25, a spokesperson for the district told FOX 35 News. He has not been on campus since then.

OCPS also shared with FOX 35 News the following message that Water Spring Middle School Principal Brian Sanchez Corona left for parents following the arrest:

"School administration was notified by law enforcement of an ongoing investigation involving one of our employees. Based on the severity of the allegations, the District Office of Professional Standards immediately terminated the employee, who will no longer be on our campus.

"Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please be assured I take all allegations very seriously and we will work closely with investigators.

"Law enforcement may reach out to families in order to obtain statements from students."

FOX 35 News is awaiting more details from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.