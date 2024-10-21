Expand / Collapse search

Tampa woman leads police on wrong-way highway chase in second DUI since September, FHP says

Updated  October 21, 2024 2:09pm EDT
Florida
Trooper uses PIT manuever to stop accused wrong-way driver

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper had to use two PIT meneuvers ((precision immobilization technique) to stop an alleged wrong-way driver, also accused of driving while impaired, on I-275 in Tampa. FHP shared dashcam video of the trooper performing both PIT maneuvers. It is the suspect's second DUI arrest in two months, FHP said.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol headed the wrong way down Interstate 275 in Tampa on Sunday during an early morning chase.

The video of the chase was shared by FHP on their X account.

Margot Whisant McDaniels, a Tampa bartender, was driving the Kia Sportage that was headed northbound in the southbound lanes. 

McDaniels was charged with DUI with property damage and fleeing to elude after refusing to take a field sobriety test or breath alcohol test.  

This was McDaniel's second DUI charge since September 2, 2024. 

It took the FHP trooper two attempts at a PIT maneuver and crashing into McDaniels' car three times in order to get her to stop driving. Once in custody, McDaniels' breath smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred, according to the trooper.

Oxycodone was found in McDaniels' pocket after a search by troopers.  