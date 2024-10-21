Tampa woman leads police on wrong-way highway chase in second DUI since September, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol headed the wrong way down Interstate 275 in Tampa on Sunday during an early morning chase.

The video of the chase was shared by FHP on their X account.

Margot Whisant McDaniels, a Tampa bartender, was driving the Kia Sportage that was headed northbound in the southbound lanes.

McDaniels was charged with DUI with property damage and fleeing to elude after refusing to take a field sobriety test or breath alcohol test.

This was McDaniel's second DUI charge since September 2, 2024.

It took the FHP trooper two attempts at a PIT maneuver and crashing into McDaniels' car three times in order to get her to stop driving. Once in custody, McDaniels' breath smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred, according to the trooper.

Oxycodone was found in McDaniels' pocket after a search by troopers.