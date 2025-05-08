Lightning strikes tree just feet from Ormond Beach home: 'It was just an instantaneous smash'

The Brief A lightning strike in Volusia County split a tree just feet from a home, startling nearby residents. The strike was captured on video and occurred during a storm with over 1,000 lightning bolts in the area. No injuries were reported, but the close call has prompted tree removal and safety concerns.



A dramatic lightning strike in Volusia County sent shockwaves through a neighborhood Wednesday, splitting a tree just feet from a home and sending residents rushing to check on loved ones.

'It was just an instantaneous smash and bright flash'

What we know:

A lightning strike during a powerful storm Wednesday afternoon split a tree in the Riverbend Acres neighborhood of Volusia County, just feet from a home near the intersection of Interstate 95 and State Road 40.

A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured the explosive moment in a video obtained exclusively by FOX 35. No injuries were reported, but the proximity of the strike to the house raised concern among residents.

The affected family said a tree removal crew has been scheduled.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether the lightning caused any structural damage to nearby homes or utility infrastructure. It's also unclear whether other homes in the area experienced close calls or damage during the same storm.

The backstory:

Florida is often referred to as the lightning capital of the U.S., and summer thunderstorms routinely deliver intense electrical activity. Wednesday’s storm brought more than 1,000 lightning strikes to the region, underscoring the dangers residents regularly face. The strike in Riverbend Acres serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of these storms.

Lightning can reach temperatures of around 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit — hotter than the surface of the sun. The National Weather Service frequently advises residents to remain indoors and away from windows during thunderstorms, but lightning strikes this close to homes can still pose serious hazards.

What they're saying:

More than 1,000 lightning strikes were recorded during Wednesday’s storm in the region, including this one in Ormond Beach.

"It was just an instantaneous smash and just this bright flash all at the same time," a resident told FOX 35. "We jumped up — it was so loud. We jumped up and went to go check on my mother-in-law and make sure she was okay. Next, we looked out and saw the tree — it was split all the way through."

What's next:

No one was injured, but the tree stood just steps away from a bedroom window, highlighting just how close the strike came to causing serious damage. The homeowners said they have scheduled a crew to remove the damaged tree.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: