Orlando FEMA vaccine site runs out of Pfizer first doses

The federal vaccine site in Orlando has closed for the day as they are officially out of Pfizer vaccines. They will only distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from here on.

The Florida Department of Emergency of Management announced Friday that the four federally-supported vaccination sites in the state will transition to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Tuesday. That means that after Monday, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be offered there.

Then on Monday, the federal vaccination site at Valencia College West ran out of Pfizer vaccines by 1:15 p.m. This was the first day that all Florida residents 18 and up could receive the vaccine. In addition, teens 16 and up are can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The federal vaccination site will reopen on Tuesday at 7 a.m. to distribute Johnson & Johnson vaccines and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

