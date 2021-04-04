COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Florida drops to 18 starting Monday

article

Starting Monday, April 5th, all Florida residents 18 and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have not been approved for minors yet.

"While the Biden administration set a May 1st target date for vaccine eligibility for all adults, Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5th," Governor Ron DeSantis previously said.

Doses are available at vaccination sites and pharmacies across the state.

Depending on where you go, you will be offered one of the following vaccines: a two-dose Pfizer vaccine with 21 days between shots, a two-dose Moderna vaccine with 28 days between shots, and one dose of Johnson & Johnson. All have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Florida Department of Emergency of Management announced Friday that the four federally-supported vaccination sites in the state will transition to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting on Tuesday. That means that after Monday, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be offered there.

State vaccination sites, like the one at the Orange County Convention Center, still offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines though.

Pharmacies also have several options too. For example, Publix offers Moderna to those who register on Monday and Friday, while Johnson & Johnson is given to those who register for a vaccine on Wednesday.

