Positive cases of COVID-19 rises to 45 in Florida, DOH officials say
The Florida Department of Health (DOH) says 45 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Friday morning.
PGA Tour cancels rest of The Players Championship, says no play for next three weeks
The PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments for the next three weeks.
Disney, Universal suspending operations in Florida
Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is suspending operations due to coronavirus concerns. Parks will close at the end of the business day on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month.
Mount Dora Spring Festival canceled over coronavirus concerns
The City of Mount Dora has announced that it is canceling the Mount Dora Spring Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, through Sunday, March 22.
First international flights arrive at OIA since travel ban was announced
On Friday, a strict travel ban will go into effect between the United States and Europe. Most travelers we spoke to appeared to be calm.
Universal Orlando Resort to suspending operations beginning Monday through end of month
Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday announced it would be suspending operations at its parks at the close of business on Sunday, March 15. Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.
XFL cancels season to avoid spread of novel coronavirus
The XFL arena football league announced teams will not play regular-season games. The Tampa Bay Vipers will not play the remaining five games on its schedule.
Man tests positive for coronavirus in Seminole County, the Florida Department of Health announces
The man was tested positive at a hospital in Altamonte Springs, health officials said.
Wedding venues sanitizing to prevent spread of coronavirus
Couples spend months planning a wedding day. Now, some venues in Central Florida are taking extra measures to keep the attendees as safe as possible.
Montverde Academy shifting to virtual learning due to coronavirus concerns
Montverde Academy in Lake County will not re-open for students after their Spring Break next week over concerns of coronavirus.
First coronavirus case reported in Seminole County
Seminole County has recorded its first positive case of COVID-19. A 68-year-old man was treated and released from AdventHealth in Altamonte Springs. The man is now isolated in his home.
Church member tests positive for coronavirus
At least one coronavirus case in DeLand, has prompted the closure of a church for two weeks.
Princess Cruises stopping operations for 2 months
The coronavirus is putting vacations on hold. Princess Cruises announced they are halting operations on all of their ships for two months.
Second Harvest Food Bank preparing to help
Second Harvest Food Bank says they are receiving calls from families asking what they can do for food if they are quarantined due to the coronavirus. For more information, visit FeedHopeNow.org.
Downtown Orlando businesses fear blow to revenue due to coronavirus
The suspension of the NBA and MLS seasons has created a lot of disappointed sports fans, but it also serves as a double-punch to the Orlando economy. Fewer visitors means fewer dollars for hotels, restaurants, and bars.