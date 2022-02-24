Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser features personalizable lightsabers for guests

Here's another reason to join the voyage on Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: personalized lightsabers!

"You can even personalize your lightsaber hilt with the letter icon of your choosing written in Aurebesh, the written alphabet used in the Star Wars galaxy," according to Disney Parks Blog.

Your new lightsaber will come in handy for the training you'll undergo aboard the Starcruiser during your 2-night stay!

Under the tutelage of the Saja, you’ll learn the basic movements and ancient philosophy behind this elegant Jedi weapon. Listen carefully for a special guest appearance inside the training pod, found on Deck 4.

As part of your Star Wars story, you're also invited to dress in the latest galactic fashions!

"As a passenger onboard the Halcyon starcruiser, you can become a Star Wars character of your own creation. Choose your backstory, your allegiances and – most important – choose an outfit that embodies your personal style."

The Chandrila Collection, a boutique located just off the Atrium of the Halcyon starcruiser, guests can find a wide assortment of themed apparel, from robes to dresses and flight uniforms, allowing you to really become a Star Wars character of your own creation!

