Sample itinerary for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
ORLANDO, Fla. - So you want to board Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser but with so much being offered, how will you fit all the adventures in?
A sample itinerary on the Walt Disney World website listed the following activities:
DAY ONE
- 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Launch pod to Starcruiser
- 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Ship orientation
- 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Light refreshments
- 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Sabacc lessons
- 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Muster
- 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Captain’s reception
- 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner featuring live music
- 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Outer Rim regalia
- 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Unexpected story moment
- 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Bridge training
- 8:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Special atrium entertainment
DAY TWO
- 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Breakfast
- 8:15 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.: Transport shuttle to Batuu
- 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.: Story moment
- 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.: Lunch at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
- 12:40 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.: Transport shuttle to Starcruiser
- 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Lightsaber training
- 2:30 p.m . to 2:50 p.m.: Droid racing competition
- 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Build model ship
- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Sabacc tournament
- 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Cocktails at Sublight lounge
- 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Taste Around the Galaxy dinner
- 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Story moment
- 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Spectacular finale
DAY THREE
- 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast
- 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Launch pod to terminal
Itineraries can be viewed in the ‘Star Wars: Datapad’ in the Play Disney Parks app 30 days before your voyage departure date.
