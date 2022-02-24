Expand / Collapse search

Sample itinerary for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:22AM
Walt Disney World
FOX 35 Orlando

In depth look at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is like nothing like you’ve ever experienced. Walt Disney World calls it the most immersive Star Wars story ever created. FOX 35's David Martin takes you inside.

ORLANDO, Fla. - So you want to board Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser but with so much being offered, how will you fit all the adventures in?

A sample itinerary on the Walt Disney World website listed the following activities:

DAY ONE

  • 1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Launch pod to Starcruiser
  • 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Ship orientation
  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Light refreshments
  • 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Sabacc lessons
  • 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Muster
  • 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Captain’s reception
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner featuring live music
  • 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Outer Rim regalia
  • 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Unexpected story moment
  • 8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Bridge training
  • 8:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Special atrium entertainment

DAY TWO

  • 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Breakfast
  • 8:15 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.: Transport shuttle to Batuu
  • 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
  • 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.: Story moment
  • 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run
  • 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.: Lunch at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
  • 12:40 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.: Transport shuttle to Starcruiser
  • 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Lightsaber training
  • 2:30 p.m . to 2:50 p.m.: Droid racing competition
  • 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Build model ship
  • 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Sabacc tournament
  • 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Cocktails at Sublight lounge
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Taste Around the Galaxy dinner
  • 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Story moment
  • 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Spectacular finale

DAY THREE

  • 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast
  • 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Launch pod to terminal

Itineraries can be viewed in the ‘Star Wars: Datapad’ in the Play Disney Parks app 30 days before your voyage departure date.

RELATED: 

Inside Disney's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Pricing: How much does the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage cost?

Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser features personalizable lightsabers for guests 

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines. 

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates. 