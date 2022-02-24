Sample itinerary for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

So you want to board Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser but with so much being offered, how will you fit all the adventures in?

A sample itinerary on the Walt Disney World website listed the following activities:

DAY ONE

1:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Launch pod to Starcruiser

1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.: Ship orientation

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Light refreshments

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Sabacc lessons

4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Muster

4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Captain’s reception

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Dinner featuring live music

7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Outer Rim regalia

7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Unexpected story moment

8 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Bridge training

8:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Special atrium entertainment

DAY TWO

7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: Breakfast

8:15 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.: Transport shuttle to Batuu

8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.: Story moment

10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run

11:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m.: Lunch at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

12:40 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.: Transport shuttle to Starcruiser

1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Lightsaber training

2:30 p.m . to 2:50 p.m.: Droid racing competition

3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Build model ship

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Sabacc tournament

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Cocktails at Sublight lounge

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Taste Around the Galaxy dinner

7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.: Story moment

10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Spectacular finale

DAY THREE

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Launch pod to terminal

Itineraries can be viewed in the ‘Star Wars: Datapad’ in the Play Disney Parks app 30 days before your voyage departure date.

