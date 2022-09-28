Videos show Hurricane Ian intense damage to Florida

Videos captured in the southwest and central areas of Florida show the impact the Hurricane Ian is having across the state and the damage it's leaving behind.

The powerful storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph – bringing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has weakened to a category 2 hurricane and further weakening is expected within the next day or so, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast Thursday, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida coast on Friday.

Fort Myers, Florida

Views from a balcony in Fort Myers, Florida, show the severe flooding Hurricane Ian has caused after making landfall in the state as a powerful and "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm. Becky Hinshaw tells FOX 35 News the bottom floor of the building she's in is underwater and vehicles are gone.

Geneva, Florida

A huge tree in Geneva, an unincorporated area of Seminole County, came down Wednesday during heavy rain and high wind gusts caused by Hurricane Ian.

Naples, Florida

The Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video of a power line that sparked repeatedly as Hurricane Ian was moving through the area Wednesday -- and encouraged people to stay off the roads until the storm passed.

The fire department was also flooded during Hurricane Ian due to storm surge on Wednesday.

I-4 in Seminole County

Florida Highway Patrol worked to remove a tree that had blown onto Interstate 4 between Maitland and Altamonte Springs. The sheriff's office is urging residents to stay off the road if possible.

I-75 North near Kings Highway in Florida

A Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) traffic camera located along Interstate 75 in Florida showed Ian's heavy rain and gusty winds as a category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay empty from Hurricane Ian?

A time-lapse video captured strong winds from the storm pushing water out of the bays and bayous, including Hillsborough Bay along Bayshore Boulevard and the Intracoastal areas in Pinellas County. This happened when the eye of the storm was about 200 miles away from Tampa Bay Wednesday morning.

As Hurricane Ian began to impact Florida, the storm started to draw water out of Tampa Bay.

We will continue to update this story with new video as Hurricane Ian continues on path in Florida.