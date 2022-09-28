Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

Depend on FOX 35 The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the latest developments on Ian's track and what that could mean for Central Florida, and along the coast. Watch our newscasts in the video player above for the latest updates.

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm.

Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida.

Florida Power & Light Company

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Florida outage map

Visit www.duke-energy.com/outages to report an outage, view current power outages, and sign up for outage alerts

Orlando Utilities Commission

OUC power outage map

Visit www.ouc.com to report an outage or check on the status of an outage

Text OUT to 69682 to report a power outage and see the estimated time power could be restored

Kissimmee Utility Authority

KUA power outage map

Text "out" to 877-582-7700 to report a power outage, or call 407-933-9898

Tampa Electric Company

SECO Energy

New Smyrna Beach Utilities

New Smyrna Beach power outages map

Call 386-427-1366 to report a power outage

City of Leesburg