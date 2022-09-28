Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Brevard County
15
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Polk County, Sumter County, Volusia County
Flood Warning
from WED 12:50 PM EDT until WED 4:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:30 AM EDT, Orange County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from WED 4:59 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Brevard County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 11:18 AM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Orlando power outages: How to check Florida power outages after Hurricane Ian

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

Officials in Florida warned that power would likely be out for several days following Hurricane Ian, The National Hurricane Center has warned that the storm would approach Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane," and officials said power could be out for several days, especially in areas hardest hit by the storm. 

Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida.

Florida Power & Light Company

Duke Energy

Orlando Utilities Commission

  • OUC power outage map
  • Visit www.ouc.com to report an outage or check on the status of an outage
  • Text OUT to 69682 to report a power outage and see the estimated time power could be restored

Kissimmee Utility Authority

Tampa Electric Company

SECO Energy

New Smyrna Beach Utilities

City of Leesburg