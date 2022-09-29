Daytona Beach shopping plaza torn apart by Hurricane Ianeiibcckrubglkcutegeubhvglcuigdgkukkvgjgbtugv
A South Atlantic avenue Daytona Beach plaza was nearly torn to shreds after Hurricane Ian ripped through the coastal city Thursday morning.
Hurricane Ian pummels Fort Myers: First look at devastating Sanibel causeway damage
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he was “devastated” by the damage that Hurricane Ian left on his county. He surveilled the damage on a helicopter tour Thursday and shared a montage of video clips that appeared to show homes on fire, damaged homes and debris scattered about, and the Sanibel Causeway collapsed.
Hurricane Ian: Chopper videos show destruction left behind in Florida
SKYFOX chopper video flew over portions of Florida Thursday afternoon surveying the damage and devastation left behind after Hurricane Ian pummeled the area with heavy rain, storm surge, winds and catastrophic flooding.
Hurricane Ian: Walt Disney World to reopen this weekend after closing for storm
Walt Disney World Resort said it will begin to reopen its theme parks and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach starting on Friday, Sept. 30, park officials said in an email to FOX 35 News.
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
Ian was a tropical storm Thursday but was expected to intensify again over the Atlantic Ocean and menace the South Carolina coast. In Florida, the president declared a major disaster over the devastation.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Now a tropical storm, Ian continues to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surge and high winds to parts of Florida before moving toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
Florida police tell Linda Lane residents to 'remain indoors' due to multiple down power lines
Residents who live on Linda Lane in Lake Mary are being told to stay indoors because of multiple down power lines.
Florida flamingos ride out Hurricane Ian in bathroom
As Hurricane Ian came ashore Wednesday, millions of Floridians either evacuated or hunkered down at home. That included some of St. Petersburg’s most famous feathered friends.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Bodies become exposed at Florida cemetery
Bodies buried at Oakland Cemetery have become exposed after Hurricane Ian causes major destruction to Florida
Buccaneers-Chiefs to play as scheduled Sunday night in Tampa, despite Ian
One of this weekend’s high-profile NFL matchups will take place as scheduled, despite the destruction left across Florida by Hurricane Ian. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will still host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
DeSantis warns of 'major flooding' from Ian
Though downgraded from a hurricane, Tropical Storm Ian remained a threat Thursday to Central Florida and Northeast Florida, state officials said, after the massive storm brought destruction to the southwestern part of the state.
Tracking Ian: Fish seen swimming along Titusville driveway
In south Titusville, fish were seen swimming in water along a driveway of the Forest Trace community off of Sisson Road Thursday morning following Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian flooding: Photos, videos show extent of flooding, damage in Central Florida
Hurricane Ian left many areas of Florida underwater after making landfall on Wednesday afternoon.
Ian: T-Mobile waives fees for Florida customers impacted by storm
T-Mobile customers in areas of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges, the company said in a news release Thursday morning.
Hurricane Ian floods Central Florida: Parks, streets, homes, neighborhoods drenched
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Seminole, Volusia, and Orange counties until 6:30 a.m. and until 6:15 a.m. for Volusia County.
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be.
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become a Category 1 hurricane again
After leaving a trail of damage and devastation across Florida, Tropical Storm Ian is headed for South Carolina and is forecast to restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane on the way.
VIDEO: Lake Eola floods into downtown Orlando due to rain from Ian
Lake Eola has overflowed into the surrounding street in downtown Orlando after Tropical Storm Ian dropped torrential rain on the area, causing massive flooding.
Significant flooding from Ian shuts down Florida Turnpike in Orange County
The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down the Florida Turnpike in both directions in Orange County due to "significant flooding."
What is a flash flood emergency?
Knowing the differences in these flood-related terms could save your life.