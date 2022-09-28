Hurricane Ian makes landfall: Here is what's next, and when it reaches Central Florida

Depend on FOX 35 The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the latest developments on Ian's track and what that could mean for Central Florida, and along the coast. Watch our newscasts in the video player above for the latest updates.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon on the southwestern coast of Florida, near Cayo Costa, as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (for comparison, a Category 5 hurricane has sustained winds of at least 157 mph).

Landfall happened around 3:05 p.m., according to NOAA Doppler radar.

Ian is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding throughout the Florida peninsula. Photos and videos from southern Florida has shown flooded roadways and neighborhoods. Thousands of people are already without power.

Ahead of the storm, several airports – Orlando International Airport, Sanford Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport – stopped commercial flights and closed. Theme parks, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Orlando Resort, and LEGOLAND Florida, have closed.

WHEN WILL HURRICANE IAN REACH CENTRAL FLORIDA? WHAT CAN WE EXPECT?

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Orange, Brevard, Seminole and Osceola counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Tornado Tracker below shows were conditions will be favorable for tornadic activity. However, it is not guaranteed. A couple tornado warnings have been issued for Brevard and Osceola counties, and both expired.

The storm is expected to move toward the Orlando metro area. The path has shifted slightly to the east and south from earlier in the day Tuesday, but significant flooding will continue to be a major risk for Central Florida before, during, and after Ian passes through the region.

"Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic hurricane. Weakening is expected after landfall, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday," the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

The center of Ian is forecast to move over Central Florida Wednesday night and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

HURRICANE IAN: CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Orange, Osceola and Seminole, Polk, Lake counties

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

Sebastian Inlet to Flagler/Volusia County Line

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas

Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River

St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Volusia County, Flagler County, Brevard County, Marion County

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Indian Pass to the Anclote River

All of the Florida Keys

Flamingo to Sebastian Inlet

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Little River Inlet

Flamingo to Chokoloskee

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big Pine Key

Florida Bay

WHEN WILL HURRICANE IAN MAKE LANDFALL IN FLORIDA?

The latest forecasted track shows Ian approaching the west coast of Florida as an "extremely dangerous" major hurricane by landfall near Sanibel Island, but changes are possible. The hurricane is then expected to weaken as it tracks toward Orlando.

Harsh impacts are expected in Central Florida and the flood risk will sharply rise. The roughest weather looks to be overnight Wednesday through Thursday. Conditions should ease up on Friday. Power outages can also last for days on end in some areas.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to keep you informed as new developments happen with Hurricane Ian.

HOW MUCH RAIN WILL IAN BRING TO CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Ian is expected to produce the following storm total rainfall: Florida Keys and South Florida: 6 to 8 inches, with local maxima up to 12 inches. Central and Northeast Florida: 12 to 18 inches, with local maxima up to 24 inches.

"Mind blowing really!" said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King. "Flash flooding is a huge threat."

Stay with FOX 35 for the latest on Hurricane Ian as we track the storm.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION ELEVEN

Tropical Depression Eleven is moving toward the north near 9 mph and a general north to north-northwest motion is forecast over the next several days until the system dissipates. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible today, and the depression could become a short-lived tropical storm. If it does, it would be named Julia. However, weakening is expected by the end of this week, with the system dissipating by Saturday.