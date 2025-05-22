Epic Universe grand opening: Live updates

Universal's Epic Universe opens Thursday — the first new theme park in Central Florida in nearly three decades.

FOX 35 has all the details on each themed land, the opening schedule, and what visitors can expect when the gates finally open.

When does Epic Universe open?

Epic Universe, the highly anticipated new theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, officially opens Thursday, May 22! The park hours on opening day are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Located at 1001 Epic Boulevard in Orlando, Epic Universe becomes the resort’s fourth park, joining Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and the water park, Volcano Bay.

It marks the first major theme park opening in Orlando in almost 27 years.

What are the Epic Universe rides?

What we know:

Epic Universe features a total of 11 rides: three in Super Nintendo World, three in How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, two in Celestial Park, two in Dark Universe and one in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, according to Universal Orlando Resort.

What are the food and dining options?

Universal Orlando Resort officials said there are more than 100 new themed menu items being released across 30 unique dining locations.

Epic Universe will feature a plethora of unique food items across the theme park's 30 dining locations that will offer everything from full-service restaurants to fast-casual cuisine.

The food items were created after Epic Universe's five themed worlds: Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic and Celestial Park.

