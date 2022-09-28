Sheltering in place for Hurricane Ian? Florida residents encouraged to fill out this survey

article

Residents in Florida that are sheltering in place at their homes bracing for Hurricane Ian are being asked to fill out a survey which will help provide critical information to first responders during and after the powerful storm's landfall, state officials announced Wednesday during a news conference.

Officials are reminding residents that first responders may not be able to immediately enter impacted areas due to safety hazards, but the survey will provide the demographics of individuals that have made the decision to shelter in place, so responders have the information they need to address the needs of impacted households as quickly as possible, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

MORE: Florida Disaster Fund: How to donate to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian

Ian is expected to make landfall in the state on Wednesday as a ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 storm. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula.

Hurricane Ian is forecast to be a major storm when it makes landfall, possibly near Sanibel Island, on Wednesday.