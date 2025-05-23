Seminole High School substitute teacher arrested for punching student with autism: deputies

The Brief A substitute teacher was taken to jail for punching a nonverbal student with autism in a classroom at Seminole High School on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit. The 27-year-old admitted to police he placed his hands on the victim for no reason. The school district confirmed that he is no longer a Seminole County Schools employee.



A Seminole County substitute teacher was taken to jail for punching a nonverbal student with autism, according to an arrest affidavit.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday in a classroom at Seminole High School.

What we know:

Jeffrey Jung, 27, was arrested on a battery charge after staff members reported that Jung had struck a student, punching the victim in the ribs and arm area.

It's unclear what led to the attack, but witnesses reported hearing Jung say, "you made Matthew's nose f**king bleed," before he leaned down onto the student.

Jung admitted to police that he placed his hands on the victim for no reason.

Jung was booked into the Seminole County Jail. He was later released after posting $1,000 bond.

As of Friday morning, Jung had no court hearings scheduled.

What they're saying:

According to Seminole County Schools, Jung is no longer employed as a substitute. He had been serving as a long-term substitute with the district since August 2024.

"Any allegations of misconduct by our staff will be taken seriously and handled quickly. We will continue to fully cooperate and assist law enforcement as they continue their investigation.," a spokesperson for the district said. "The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and any type of behavior that jeopardizes that safety will not be tolerated in Seminole County Public Schools."

