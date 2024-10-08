Hurricane Milton: Current watches and warnings in effect for Central Florida counties
Stream FOX 35 News
As Hurricane Milton grows closer to the west coast of Florida, watches and warnings have been put in place for Central Florida counties.
According to the 8 a.m. NHC update, the storm has slightly weakened to a Cat 4 storm but is about 545 miles away from Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. It is currently moving across the Gulf at 12 mph.
Hurricane Milton latest updates:
- Hurricane Milton tracker: 'Extremely dangerous' Cat. 4 storm to hit Florida
- Florida Evacuation Zones: Do you live in an evacuation zone? Here's how to find out
- Hurricane Milton: Florida airport closures, flight cancelations ahead of storm
- Hurricane Milton tracker: Cone, path, spaghetti models, forecast
- Evacuations: Central Florida evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton
- Timeline: When will Hurricane Milton reach Central Florida? County-by-county impacts
- Florida school closures: Florida schools close as huge storms approaches Gulf coast
- Emergency Info: County-by-county guide for Central Florida
A hurricane warning is currently in effect for:
- Marion County
- Orange County
- Seminole County
- Lake County
- Osceola County
- Polk County
- Sumter County
- Flagler County
- Volusia County
- Brevard County
Image 1 of 2
▼
Storm Surge Warning in effect for:
- Coastal Volusia County
- Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning in effect for:
- Volusia County
- Lake County
- Polk County
Flood Watch until Thursday 6p.m. in effect for:
- Coastal Flagler County
- Inland Flagler County