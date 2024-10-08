Hurricane Milton: Current watches and warnings in effect for Central Florida counties

Stream FOX 35 News

As Hurricane Milton grows closer to the west coast of Florida, watches and warnings have been put in place for Central Florida counties.

According to the 8 a.m. NHC update, the storm has slightly weakened to a Cat 4 storm but is about 545 miles away from Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. It is currently moving across the Gulf at 12 mph.

Hurricane Milton latest updates:

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for:

Marion County

Orange County

Seminole County

Lake County

Osceola County

Polk County

Sumter County

Flagler County

Volusia County

Brevard County

Storm Surge Warning in effect for:

Coastal Volusia County

Coastal Flagler County

River Flood Warning in effect for:

Volusia County

Lake County

Polk County

Flood Watch until Thursday 6p.m. in effect for:

Coastal Flagler County

Inland Flagler County



