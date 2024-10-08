Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Milton: Current watches and warnings in effect for Central Florida counties

Published  October 8, 2024 11:13am EDT
Hurricane Milton
As Hurricane Milton grows closer to the west coast of Florida, watches and warnings have been put in place for Central Florida counties. 

According to the 8 a.m. NHC update, the storm has slightly weakened to a Cat 4 storm but is about 545 miles away from Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph. It is currently moving across the Gulf at 12 mph. 

Hurricane Milton latest updates:

A hurricane warning is currently in effect for:

  • Marion County
  • Orange County
  • Seminole County
  • Lake County
  • Osceola County
  • Polk County
  • Sumter County
  • Flagler County
  • Volusia County
  • Brevard County
Storm Surge Warning in effect for:

  • Coastal Volusia County
  • Coastal Flagler County

River Flood Warning in effect for:

  • Volusia County
  • Lake County
  • Polk County

Flood Watch until Thursday 6p.m. in effect for:

  • Coastal Flagler County
  • Inland Flagler County


 