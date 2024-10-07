Hurricane Milton: County-by-county impacts, timeline

Stream FOX 35 News

Mandatory evacuations are underway across the west coast of Florida as millions of residents prepare for life-threatening impacts from Hurricane Milton. The storm continued to rapidly intensify over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico late Monday evening after it had strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm earlier in the day.

Parts of Florida are under tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge watches and warnings. Several schools, colleges, and universities have announced closures ahead of the storm.

Milton's wrath will be felt throughout Central Florida starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and tornadoes are all expected and possible as Milton's bands make their way through the area.

Here are the anticipated impacts – and when – for Brevard County, Flagler County, Lake County, Marion County, Orange County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, as well as those in Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties.

Orange, Osceola, Polk, and Seminole counties

When will the worst weather arrive? Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

What can we expect? Strong winds with gusts at or exceeding 85 mph and tornadoes

What rainfall can we expect? Heavy rain, 8-10" possible

Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties

When will the worst weather arrive? Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

What can we expect? Strong winds with gusts at or exceeding 85 mph and tornadoes

What rainfall can we expect? Heavy rain, 5-7" possible

Brevard, Flagler, and Volusia counties

When will the worst weather arrive? Thursday morning through early Thursday evening.

What can we expect? Strong winds with gusts at or exceeding 90 mph, storm surge, beach erosion, tornadoes.

What rainfall can we expect? Heavy rain, 10-12" possible

Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties

When will the worst weather arrive? Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

What can we expect? Strong winds with gusts at or exceeding 75 mph and tornadoes

What rainfall can we expect? Flooding rain, 4-6" possible

Stay connected with FOX 35