Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Orange County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Osceola County, Sumter County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Volusia County
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Coastal Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Northern Lake County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Coastal Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

Hurricane Milton: County-by-county impacts, timeline

By
Updated  October 7, 2024 9:00pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News

ORLANDO, Fla. - Mandatory evacuations are underway across the west coast of Florida as millions of residents prepare for life-threatening impacts from Hurricane Milton. The storm continued to rapidly intensify over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico late Monday evening after it had strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm earlier in the day.

Parts of Florida are under tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge watches and warnings. Several schools, colleges, and universities have announced closures ahead of the storm.

Milton's wrath will be felt throughout Central Florida starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and tornadoes are all expected and possible as Milton's bands make their way through the area.

Here are the anticipated impacts – and when – for Brevard County, Flagler County, Lake County, Marion County, Orange County, Osceola County, Polk County, Seminole County, Volusia County, as well as those in Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties.

Orange, Osceola, Polk, and Seminole counties

  • When will the worst weather arrive? Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
  • What can we expect? Strong winds with gusts at or exceeding 85 mph and tornadoes
  • What rainfall can we expect? Heavy rain, 8-10" possible

Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties

  • When will the worst weather arrive? Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
  • What can we expect? Strong winds with gusts at or exceeding 85 mph and tornadoes
  • What rainfall can we expect? Heavy rain, 5-7" possible

Brevard, Flagler, and Volusia counties

  • When will the worst weather arrive? Thursday morning through early Thursday evening.
  • What can we expect? Strong winds with gusts at or exceeding 90 mph, storm surge, beach erosion, tornadoes.
  • What rainfall can we expect? Heavy rain, 10-12" possible

Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy counties

  • When will the worst weather arrive? Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
  • What can we expect? Strong winds with gusts at or exceeding 75 mph and tornadoes
  • What rainfall can we expect? Flooding rain, 4-6" possible

Stay connected with FOX 35