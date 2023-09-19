Florida woman 'attacked' couple at pool because they were 'doing inappropriate activities': deputies

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Sumter County woman was arrested after allegedly attacking two people at a pool because they were "doing inappropriate activities," according to deputies.

Amanda Ferragamo, 41, was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened in Lady Lake shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they spoke to a woman who was stretching with a man by the pool, according to the arrest report.

Ferragamo allegedly accused them of "doing inappropriate activities," and then shoved and smacked her, the report said. Deputies added that the woman had a red mark on her face indicating she was hit. Ferragamo also allegedly shoved and hit the man, too.

"She f------ attacked us, she's pissed," the man told deputies.

Ferragamo and the man are linked, making the incident domestic in nature, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. They did not specify their relationship further.

Ferragamo was arrested and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center without bond. She has since been released.