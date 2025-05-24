Brush fire near Lake Harney burns 15 acres, smoke visible in Geneva area
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fire crews from Volusia and Seminole counties, along with the Florida Forest Service, responded late Saturday afternoon to multiple brush fires near Lake Harney, with smoke visible throughout the Geneva area and neighboring communities.
What we know:
According to Seminole County Fire Department officials, three separate fires were reported on the Volusia County side of Lake Harney, burning a combined total of approximately 15 acres. One of the fires has since been contained, while the remaining two continue to burn in a densely wooded area near Morgan Alderman Road and Spanish Moss Court.
CREDIT: Seminole County Fire Department
Officials said the fires are producing a significant amount of smoke, much of which is drifting toward Geneva.
No structures are currently threatened, and no injuries have been reported. As of Saturday evening, 14 firefighting units remain on scene, working under the coordination of Volusia County Fire Rescue, Seminole County Fire Department, and the Florida Forest Service.
CREDIT: Seminole County Fire Department
The smoke has been made more visible by recent rainfall, and residents are advised not to call 911 unless they observe a distinct smoke column or visible flames.
The response is ongoing.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Seminole County Fire Department.