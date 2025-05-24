Brush fire near Lake Harney burns 15 acres, smoke visible in Geneva area

The Brief Firefighters from Volusia and Seminole counties, along with the Florida Forest Service, are battling multiple brush fires near Lake Harney that have burned around 15 acres. One fire has been contained, while two others continue to produce heavy smoke drifting toward the Geneva area, though no structures are currently threatened.



Fire crews from Volusia and Seminole counties, along with the Florida Forest Service, responded late Saturday afternoon to multiple brush fires near Lake Harney, with smoke visible throughout the Geneva area and neighboring communities.

What we know:

According to Seminole County Fire Department officials, three separate fires were reported on the Volusia County side of Lake Harney, burning a combined total of approximately 15 acres. One of the fires has since been contained, while the remaining two continue to burn in a densely wooded area near Morgan Alderman Road and Spanish Moss Court.

CREDIT: Seminole County Fire Department

Officials said the fires are producing a significant amount of smoke, much of which is drifting toward Geneva.

No structures are currently threatened, and no injuries have been reported. As of Saturday evening, 14 firefighting units remain on scene, working under the coordination of Volusia County Fire Rescue, Seminole County Fire Department, and the Florida Forest Service.

CREDIT: Seminole County Fire Department

The smoke has been made more visible by recent rainfall, and residents are advised not to call 911 unless they observe a distinct smoke column or visible flames.

The response is ongoing.

