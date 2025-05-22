Epic Universe: Live wait times on opening day

The Brief Stardust Racers - 15 mins The Constellation Carousel - 10 mins Hiccup's Wing Gliders - 5 mins Dragon Racer's Rally - 10 mins Fyre Drill - 5 mins Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge - 35 mins Mine-Cart Madness™ - 25 mins Yoshi's Adventure™ - 5 mins Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™ - DELAYED Monsters Unchained - 35 mins Curse of the Werewolf - 5 mins



Universal's Epic Universe opens Thursday — the first new theme park in Central Florida in nearly three decades. FOX 35 is providing live wait time updates.

What is Celestial Park?

Universal Orlando states that Celestial Park is the "main portal" leading to the four other lands. It is inspired by "astronomical and mythological elements" which "create imaginative sensory delights."

The land is filled with lush gardens, sparkling waterways and strolling paths. Guests will enjoy architecture inspired by the stars and elements of the sky.

What rides are in Celestial Park?

Stardust Racers is the marquee attraction in Celestial Park. The dual-launch rollercoaster sends guests racing through the skies. The two intertwining tracks run parallel and criss-cross multiple times during the race. Racers can expect speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet.

Stardust Racers - Epic Universe

The Constellation Carousel allows guests to "ride the constellations themselves", according to Universal. Guests board celestial animal carriages, including lions, dragons and peacocks, to ride across the Milky Way. Each is built with the capability of turning 360 degrees and lifting up to 6 feet in the air. Guests can expect celestial music and colors during their journey.

Constellation Carousel at Celestial Park (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Current wait times in Celestial Park? - 11:30 a.m.

Stardust Racers - 15 mins

The Constellation Carousel - 10 mins

What is the Isle of Berk?

Based on the Academy Award-nominated film trilogy, How to Train your Dragon, this land has something for the whole family.

Guests will step into the rugged and rocky land where vikings and dragons live together in harmony!

What rides are in the Isle of Berk?

Hiccup's Wing Gliders is a coaster where guests will climb aboard Hiccup's latest contraption to speed through the sky with dragons. The ride reaches speeds up to 45mph.

Dragon Racer's Rally is a thrill ride where guests will be in complete control of their dragons and able to practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls while soaring through the sky. This ride reaches heights up to 67 feet in the air.

Fyre Drill makes quite the splash! Created by the viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut this ride allows guests to be part of an interactive boat battle at sea. After boarding the ship the goal is to blast the water canons at the flame-like targets and the vikings aboard the other ship. Expect to get wet on this ride!

Current wait times on the Isle of Berk? - 11:30 a.m.

Hiccup's Wing Gliders - 5 mins

Dragon Racer's Rally - 10 mins

Fyre Drill - 5 mins

Isle of Berk - Epic Universe

What is Super Nintendo World?

Super Nintendo World can be best described as stepping into any Super Nintendo game. Guests can expect to be fully immersed in this land! "The vibrant scenery from the Super Mario video game franchise is dazzling beyond comprehension", FOX 35's David Martin said. "Stimulation to the max"!

What rides are in Super Nintendo World?

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge is a 3-D / 4-D Experience, Motion Simulation where guests will put on special goggles and steer through the iconic Mario Kart courses just like in the game! The goal is to collect the digital coins and throw shells to try to defeat Team Bowser and win the Golden Cup. There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride. | Super Mario Land™

Mine-Cart Madness™ is a thrill coaster where guests board a mine cart and zoom through the Golden Temple. The goal is to help Donkey Kong protect the Golden Banana! There is a minimum height requirement of 40 inches to ride. | Donkey Kong Country™

Yoshi's Adventure™ is a ride for the whole family! Guests will weave through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes, encountering characters while searching for the hidden colored eggs. There is a minimum height requirement of 34 inches to ride. | Super Mario Land™

Current wait times in Super Nintendo World? - 11:30 a.m.

Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge - 35 mins

Mine-Cart Madness™ - 25 mins

Yoshi's Adventure™ - 5 mins

Super Nintendo World - Epic Universe

What is the Ministry of Magic?

The Ministry of Magic is the third installment of the wizard-themed lands that Universal Orlando has brought to life. Now guests will be able to explore the wizarding streets of Paris in the 1920s just like Newt Scamander™ from Fantastic Beasts and check out the British Ministry of Magic in the 1990s alongside Harry, Ron and Hermione.

What rides are in the Ministry of Magic?

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™ Guests will first have to travel by Métro-Floo from Paris to the British Ministry of Magic™ where Dolores Umbridge™ is about to stand trial. Guests will then board a lift with Harry, Ron, and Hermione who will journey deep into the Ministry’s many departments. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches.

Current wait times in the Ministry of Magic? - 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™ - DELAYED

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic is opening at Epic Universe in 2025. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

What is Dark Universe?

Dark Universe is the grim and mythical world that will allow guests to explore the mystery of monsters! The village is full of creatures and experiments from Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

"The journey to Dark Universe begins the moment you step through the electrifying portal, which harnesses the dark energy of darkmoor", FOX 35's David Martin said. "Universal was the pioneer of the horror movie genre, so it makes sense that they completely nailed to perfection the "Dark Universe" world".

What rides are in Dark Universe?

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment - In Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, Dr. Victoria Frankenstein carries on her family’s dark legacy in a secret lab beneath their estate. During a live showcase of her groundbreaking attempt to control monsters, chaos erupts when Dracula leads a rebellion, rallying furious creatures like The Wolf Man, The Mummy, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and others. It is a thrill and motion simulation ride with a minimum height requirement of 48 inches.

Curse of the Werewolf - Maleva, the wise leader of The Guild of Mystics, invites you into a hidden wagon camp deep in the forest. There, you’re cautioned about the fearsome beasts that lurk in the shadows. Soon, you’ll find yourself aboard Curse of the Werewolf—a wild, twisting ride through the dark woods, dodging glowing eyes and snapping jaws as a relentless pack of werewolves closes in. It is a thrill coaster with a minimum height requirement of 40 inches.

Current wait times in Dark Universe? - 11:30 a.m.

Monsters Unchained - 35 mins

Curse of the Werewolf - 5 mins

Dark Universe - Epic Universe

