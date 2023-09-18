The Villages man, 77, faces federal charges for intent to illegally sell misbranded erectile dysfunction pills

Stream FOX 35 News:

A man from The Villages has been charged in a federal case for allegedly receiving nearly 1,900 misbranded erectile dysfunction pills and planning to sell them, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the charges Friday. Reginald Odell Kincer, 77, would face up to a year in prison and a fine up to $10,000 if he's convicted.

Kincer allegedly received more than $1,80 of erectile dysfunction pills from across state borders, Handberg said in a press release. The following pills were seized when a search warrant was executed on October 18, 2018:

Snovitra-20

Vilitra 20

Cenforce 100

Vidalista 20

Tadalafil Tablets 20

Kamini Sildenafil Oral Jelly

Kamagra Oral Jelly

Vardenafil

According to the charging document, these medications are "all intended to treat erectile dysfunction and affect the structure and function of the human body." They were misbranded because Kincer allegedly got them without a prescription from a licensed doctor.

Kincer is also accused of planning to sell the pills locally and outside of Florida.

It remains unclear why it took five years for charges to be brought forward in this case.

This case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah Nowalk.