Wildlife rescue in Volusia County faces uncertainty after foreclosure
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A wildlife rescue sanctuary in Volusia County says it is in crisis.
The sanctuary claims that it is being forced out of its property because of a foreclosure it says was not its fault.
The backstory:
Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary, which rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned native mammals, said the property owner failed to pay the mortgage, leaving the sanctuary’s leaders uncertain how long they can remain on the site.
The sanctuary in Ormond Beach has been caring for animals, including orphaned mammals that need intensive care, and officials say they now face the added burden of relocation.
The community raised more than $100,000 to buy a new 10-acre plot, but sanctuary leaders say the land is undeveloped and cannot safely house animals yet. They are now seeking an additional $150,000 to clear the property, build species-specific enclosures, add utilities and install secure fencing.
Samadhi officials say they receive no government funding and rely entirely on donations.
