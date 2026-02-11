Wildlife rescue in Volusia County faces uncertainty after foreclosure

The Brief A Volusia County wildlife rescue, Samadhi Wildlife, is facing eviction after a foreclosure on its property. The community raised over $100,000 to buy 10 acres of new land, but the site needs major development before animals can be moved. The sanctuary now needs an additional $150,000 to clear land, build enclosures, add utilities, and secure fencing to continue caring for animals.



A wildlife rescue sanctuary in Volusia County says it is in crisis.

The sanctuary claims that it is being forced out of its property because of a foreclosure it says was not its fault.

The backstory:

Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary, which rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned native mammals, said the property owner failed to pay the mortgage, leaving the sanctuary’s leaders uncertain how long they can remain on the site.

Samadhi Wildlife Sanctuary in Ormond Beach.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The sanctuary in Ormond Beach has been caring for animals, including orphaned mammals that need intensive care, and officials say they now face the added burden of relocation.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The community raised more than $100,000 to buy a new 10-acre plot, but sanctuary leaders say the land is undeveloped and cannot safely house animals yet. They are now seeking an additional $150,000 to clear the property, build species-specific enclosures, add utilities and install secure fencing.

Samadhi officials say they receive no government funding and rely entirely on donations.