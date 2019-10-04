Weather Forecast: October 3, 2019

Weather Forecast: October 3, 2019

Good Thursday to you! Looks like a great weather day for Central Florida today. Warm highs near 90 with lots of sunshine, rain chances are at 10% or less. The beaches could be the place to be, highs there are near 87, lighter breezes and nearly zero on the rain chances. Tonight, mostly clear and cool late. Lows near 71, dry skies. Enjoy it all!

Weather Forecast: October 1
video

Weather Forecast: October 1

The evening brings a 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. There will be partly cloudy skies, with a low around 73, and a north-northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Forecast for Friday, Sept. 30, 2019
video

Forecast for Friday, Sept. 30, 2019

Florida is sandwiched between high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south. This will mean a tightening pressure gradient and windy conditions, especially along the coast.