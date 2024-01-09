Possible tornado rips through Panama City Beach, Florida: See photos, videos

A possible tornado ripped through portions of the Florida Panhandle as a severe line of storms began to sweep across the state Tuesday morning.

Residents in Panama City Beach shared photos and videos on social media showing the storm destruction left behind, including damaged homes and downed trees and power lines.

The same powerful system is expected to move across Central Florida in the afternoon and evening.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said the severe storms could bring our area damaging winds, a few tornadoes, heavy rain, lightning and small hail.

The northern counties should see the line of weather approaching and moving through between 2 and 4 p.m., drawing closer to Orlando between 4 and 6 p.m. and our southern viewing area between 6 and 8 p.m.

Conditions are expected to improve into the late night hours as shifting winds and cooler air arrive behind the departing front.

