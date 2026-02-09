Lake County man accused of sexual, physical abuse of minor in his care

The Brief A Lake County man was arrested after deputies say he is suspected of years of sexual and physical abuse. Investigators arrested Mark Caruso after a juvenile girl reported being beaten badly, resulting in a three-day hospital stay. The girl told investigators what was happening to her was also happening to her siblings.



What we know:

Mark Caruso, 54, is accused of committing five felonies relating to child abuse between May 11, 2019 and May 11, 2022, a provable cause affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's office said.

Caruso is facing multiple charges including:

Sexual battery of a child less than 12 by a person in a position of familial or custodial authority

Sexual battery of a child 12-18 by a person in a position of familial or custodial authority

Lewd or lascivious molestation of a child less than 12

Lewd or lascivious molestation of a child 12-18 by a person greater than 18 years of age

Aggravated Child Abuse

A Lake County detective met with the juvenile victim – a girl whose age is not disclosed – who reported that she was out drinking with her friends when she was taken to the hospital for treatment. It was at the hospital that the girl discussed past incidents, but "she didn't really want to talk about it because nothing was going to happen." The girl said she was glad that DCF was going to her house, the deputy said. The girl was concerned about going home and getting into more trouble. She also said what's happening to her is also happening to her siblings.

‘Scared to sleep in the same room’

The report – based on information from the Florida Department of Children and Families – said the girl is "scared to sleep in the same room because of what he did to her in there."

The report said that the girl is a victim of sexual, physical and mental abuse by Caruso. She had previously tried to report Caruso's actions toward her, but nothing happened, the affidavit said. The sexual abuse started when she was 11 years old and continued over time, she told investigators.

Caruso also reportedly told her to take Sertaline – a prescription drug used to treat depression and OCD – that is prescribed for her brother, the report said. The report alleges that Caruso told the girl in November 2025 to start taking the medication.

A Lake County man was arrested for counts pertaining to child abuse. (Source: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

A ‘lacerated spleen’

The girl told deputies that Caruso had previously beat her badly and lacerated her spleen. She said she went to live with another person, but it didn't go well. When the girl previously reported the abuse, she said a DCF worker called her a liar because if it really happened, she wouldn't want to return home, she told deputies. The report for the abdominal injuries was taken on Feb. 8, 2023.

She was in the hospital for three days due to the injury.

Caruso told the hospital staff that she received the injuries by playing volleyball with her siblings, the affidavit said. A medical report said the injury was consistent with blunt force trauma. The report was closed after the girl retracted her allegations.

Based on the information, investigators determined that Caruso committed sexual battery and maliciously punished, willfully tortured and committed aggravated battery on the girl. Investigators said Caruso intentionally caused great harm to the girl.

A missing boy

Deputies were called out to Caruso's home last year after a 14-year-old boy went missing. Deputies said the boy told siblings he was planning to run away. He was later found safely in the woods, FOX 35's Chris Lindsay reported. The relationship between the girl and Caruso is not known, only that they live together.

What's next:

Authorities told Lindsay they are continuing to investigate until the whole truth is uncovered.

Caruso is being held in jail without bond.