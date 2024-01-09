Live updates: Powerful storms could bring tornadoes, damaging winds to Central Florida Tuesday

Stream FOX 35 News

A powerful line of storms is expected to move across Central Florida on this FOX 35 Storm Alert Day, bringing the potential for a few, possibly strong tornadoes and damaging winds. Heavy rain, lightning and small hail are also possible.

The severe weather is expected to arrive in the Gainesville area starting at 2 p.m. before moving south to Orlando at 4 p.m. and into Brevard County at 6 p.m.

FOX 35 News will continue to monitor the inclement weather and will provide live updates below:

8:42 a.m. | Brevard Public Schools have canceled all after-school activities, athletics, and extracurriculars for Tuesday, the school district announced in a statement. After-school care will remain open and operate on a normal schedule.

7:24 a.m. | A Tornado Watch has expanded east into parts of the Gainesville (FOX 51 WOGX) viewing area. This watch will continue until 2 p.m. but, could remain in place a bit beyond 2 p.m. dependent on storm motion/forward speed.

