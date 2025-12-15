Anna Kepner update: Family, high school leaders expected to attend court hearing this week

The Brief People involved with Temple Christian School – where Anna Kepner and her siblings attended – are expected to speak in court on Dec. 17. Anna Kepner, who died on a Carnival cruise on Nov. 7, was a senior at Temple Christian School. The FBI is currently investigating Anna's death, who died from asphyxiation.



An upcoming custody hearing may reveal information about a potential suspect involved in the death of a Titusville teen, Anna Kepner.

Anna Kepner,18, died on a Carnival Horizon cruise on Nov. 7. The FBI is conducting an investigation into her death.

The Kepner family is due back in court on Wednesday relating to a child custody case between Kepner's stepmom – Shauntel Hudson-Kepner – and her ex-husband. In court, people involved with Temple Christian School – where Anna and her siblings attended – are expected to talk.

What we know:

During a Wednesday, Dec. 17 court date, representatives at Temple Christian School are expected to speak about two of Hudson-Kepner's children – Anna's stepsiblings. One of these stepsiblings – a 16-year-old boy – is a possible suspect in her death in the FBI's investigation. The FBI has not released any details on the teen's death.

No information about other suspects is known at this time.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has not publicly released the results of Kepner's autopsy or toxicology report.

What we know about Anna's stepbrother

This court date could reveal more information about the 16-year-old, who is not currently living with his mom and siblings, but with a relative at this time, Hudson-Kepner confirmed on Dec. 5. Hudson-Kepner’s attorney said the 16-year-old’s father signed off on him living with a relative after he was released from the hospital when the cruise ship docked, "therefore removing any risk of any danger to any of the other children in the home."

Anna shared a room with her brother and stepbrother while on the Carnival Horizon – where she was found dead.

Hudson-Kepner's 16-year-old son took medication for ADHD and insomnia, she said during a Dec. 5 court hearing. He had not taken the insomnia medication for two nights on the cruise, including the night before Anna's body was found, Hudson-Kepner confirmed before a judge in court.

How did Anna Kepner die?

Anna Kepner, the Florida teen who mysteriously died aboard the Carnival cruise ship, died from asphyxiation – or being deprived of oxygen – according to new court documents filed in an unrelated child custody case between Kepner's stepmom and her ex-husband.

Kepner died on Nov. 7, while onboard a family cruise on the Carnival Horizon.

The documents also revealed that Kepner's body was found under one of the beds in the same room that Kepner and siblings apparently shared aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship.

Who is Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

What happened to Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship. The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

Authorities also have access to records of room key swipes aboard the ship, the source told FOX News Digital.