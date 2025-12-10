Sophie Kinsella, 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' author, dies at 55

article

The Brief Author of the best-selling "Shopaholic" series, Sophie Kinsella, died at the age of 55. Kinsella died peacefully surrounded by family, a social media post said. Kinsella was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2022.



Sophie Kinsella, author of the beloved "Confessions of a Shopaholic" series, died at the age of 55.

What we know:

Born in London, England, in 1969 as Madeleine Wickham, Kinsella published her first book at age 24 under her real name while she was working as a financial journalist, according to her biography.

After seven successful novels, Wickham wrote the first novel in the Shopaholic series – "The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic," which was also published as "Confessions of a Shopaholic," in 2000 under her pen name, Sophie Kinsella.

The book went on to gain massive success and reached the big screen in 2009 with actress Isla Fisher playing the book’s heroine, Becky Bloomwood.

Her most recent novel "What Does it Feel Like," published in 2024 – Kinsella's most autobiographical book to date, she said on her website – follows a character's journey after being diagnosed with cancer.

Kinsella was an advocate for brain tumor awareness and research. She was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2022, the glioblastoma research organization said.

In a Facebook post, the British author raised awareness for International Brain Tumor Awareness Week, saying that she herself received "exceptional care and support" from the wonderful medical staff who treated and cared for her.

Kinsella's family, in a social media post, said she died on Dec. 10 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.