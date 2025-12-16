Powerball Jackpot: Florida winners, winning numbers, next drawing

The Brief Powerball jackpot grows to an estimated $1.25 billion. The winning numbers drawn on Monday were 23, 35, 59, 63, 68 with a Powerball of 2. The estimated cash value of the current jackpot is $572.1 million.



The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.25 billion after no grand prize-winning tickets were sold for Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 23, 35, 59, 63 and 68 with a red Powerball of 2.

If someone wins the current jackpot, they would have a cash option estimated at $572.1 million.

Powerball jackpot soars

The current jackpot is the sixth-largest in Powerball history, according to lottery officials.

So far, it has rolled over more than 40 times since a $1.787 billion jackpot was won on Sept. 6. Two winning tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The next drawing will be on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The drawings are broadcast live and they are also live-streamed online. You can watch them here.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Winners can receive their jackpot prize as a lump sum or as an annuity that's paid in 30 payments over 29 years.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

1. $2.04 billion - Nov. 7, 2022 - California

2. $1.787 billion - Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion - Oct. 11, 2023 - California

4. $1.586 billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - California, Florida, Tennessee

5. $1.326 billion - April 6, 2024 - Oregon

6. $1.25 billion – (current jackpot prize)

7. $1.08 billion - July 19, 2023 - California

8. $842.4 million - January 1, 2024 – Michigan

9. $768.4 million - March 27, 2019 - Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million - Aug. 23, 2017 - Massachusetts