FL police reportedly shoot, kill Orlando man • FL man electrocuted at home • FL driver crashes into house

An Orlando man was reportedly shot and killed by police and his family is now demanding justice, a Florida man was electrocuted in his Cocoa home, a Florida driver crashed into a Sanford home while attempting to flee from police, a lightning strike could be to blame for a Central Florida house fire, and a Florida man tried to rob two banks in two hours: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

'We want answers': Family, friends of man shot, killed by Orlando police want to see the bodycam video

Family and friends of Derek Diaz, the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed by Orlando police the day before the Fourth of July, are demanding transparency from the police department, including the release of the officers' body-camera video.

"Release the video," friends and family members repeatedly said during the Saturday morning press conference alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Diaz was shot and killed around 2 a.m. on July 3 in downtown Orlando. Police said Diaz was suspected of illegal drug activity and pulled over. During the interaction with officers, he allegedly refused officers' commands and at some point, made a "movement as to retrieve a gun."

Florida man tried to rob two different banks in 2 hours, deputies say

A Florida man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing two banks within two hours in broad daylight, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Duwane Edward Gilmore was charged with robbery without a firearm, attempted robbery without a firearm and grand theft, officials said. The 35-year-old is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility with no bond.

Official: Florida man electrocuted at home in Cocoa

A 42-year-old man died Tuesday after he apparently touched some live wires and was electrocuted, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. and a home on Lake Drive, near College Park and Clearlake Road, said Tod Goodyear, Brevard County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. He said the man was reportedly working on a project at the house and thought the electrical current was turned off.

Florida driver crashes into home while trying to flee traffic stop: police

A driver crashed into a Sanford home after trying to flee a traffic stop overnight Tuesday, police said. The suspect's car collided with the side of the house on East 9th Street in Sanford after losing control of the vehicle, but no one was hurt, officials said.

While there was some damage to the home, the homeowner said its structural integrity isn't in jeopardy since the car didn't hit any load bearing columns. Debris was everywhere even though the car didn't make it into the home.

Potential lightning strike sparks house fire at Central Florida home: officials

A lightning strike may have sparked a house fire in Central Florida on Tuesday evening, leaving a family without a home, officials confirmed.

The homeowner called Seminole County authorities shortly before 5:30 p.m. saying their home on Soaring Oak Way was struck by lightning after a string of storms moved through the area. Seminole County Fire Rescue officials said no one was hurt, but the home is now uninhabitable. Windows were blown out after the fire started in the attic.