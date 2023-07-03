Expand / Collapse search

Police officer shoots, kills man in downtown Orlando, officials say

Suspect shot, killed by Orlando police

A man suspected of drug activity was shot and killed in downtown Orlando by a police officer after appearing to reach for a gun during a confrontation with the officer, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday at Jefferson Street and N. Orange Avenue as officers were patrolling the area. Police described that area of downtown as a "hotspot for criminal activity" and a place where they seized many guns over the past months.

Police said the man did not listen to the commands given by the officer and was shot when he appeared to reach for a gun.

The officer was not hurt. Officials said the officer will be placed on paid administrative leave. 

Chief speaks after man shot by officer

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office will investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings. The Orlando Police Department will also conduct its own internal investigation. 

The incident was captured on the officer's body camera. The footage will be available to the public within 30 days, per policy. 