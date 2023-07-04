Official: Florida man electrocuted at home in Cocoa

A 42-year-old man died Tuesday after he apparently touched some live wires and was electrocuted, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. and a home on Lake Drive, near College Park and Clearlake Road, said Tod Goodyear, Brevard County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. He said the man was reportedly working on a project at the house and thought the electrical current was turned off.

No other details were immediately released. The man has not yet been identified.