Deadly Florida bear attack: Man, dog killed after encountering black bear in South Florida, FWC says

A black bear killed a man and a dog in a rural area of South Florida, east of Naples and near the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Authorities continue to search bear in deadly attack

What we know:

The FWC said a deadly bear attack on a man and his dog has prompted an ongoing search by both local law enforcement and wildlife officers. Authorities warned residents that the bear could still be in the vicinity and advised people to remain alert and avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the man who was killed, nor have they provided specific details about when the attack occurred. The circumstances leading up to the attack remain unclear, including whether the victim was hiking, camping, or encountered the bear on private property. Authorities have not confirmed whether the bear was provoked or acting defensively, and it's unknown if it had been seen in the area before.

Once threatened, bears could soon be hunted in Florida

The backstory:

While black bears are native to Florida, they were once considered threatened due to habitat loss and human encroachment.

Conservation efforts have helped the population rebound, but with that resurgence, there has been a noticeable uptick in bear sightings in populated and semi-rural areas. In recent years, reports have emerged of bears rummaging through trash, crossing suburban roads, and occasionally entering residential properties, particularly in north and Central Florida.

Now, Florida wildlife officials are considering a proposal to allow bear hunting for the first time in nearly a decade. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says the hunt aims to manage the growing black bear population, now exceeding 4,000. Officials have yet to finalize key details, including the exact number of bears that would be allowed to be hunted across the state and in Central Florida.

Big picture view:

Bear attacks on humans in Florida remain rare, but the incident raises questions about interaction with wildlife as the state's development continues to encroach on natural habitats.

