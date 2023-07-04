Potential lightning strike sparks house fire at Central Florida home: officials

A lightning strike may have sparked a house fire in Central Florida on Tuesday evening, leaving a family without a home, officials confirmed.

The homeowner called Seminole County authorities shortly before 5:30 p.m. saying their home on Oak Way was struck by lightning after a string of storms moved through the area.

Seminole County Fire Rescue officials said no one was hurt, but the home is now uninhabitable. Windows were blown out after the fire started in the attic.

The American Red Cross was on the scene helping out until about 9 p.m.

The homeowners did not want to go through with an on-camera interview with FOX 35 News at the time, but they said they are OK.