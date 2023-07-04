Florida driver crashes into home while trying to flee traffic stop: police

article

A driver crashed into a Sanford home after trying to flee a traffic stop on Monday night, police said.

The suspect's car collided with the side of the house on East 9th Street in Sanford after losing control of the vehicle, but no one was hurt, officials said. While there was some damage to the home, the homeowner told FOX 35 News its structural integrity isn't in jeopardy since the car didn't hit any load bearing columns.

The driver then took off on foot, but was then taken into custody near the crash site, police said.

FOX 35 News is working to get more details about the suspect's charges, but at least one of them is related to attempting to flee.