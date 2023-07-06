Florida man allegedly robs 2 banks in 2 hours: deputies

A Florida man was arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing two banks within two hours in broad daylight, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Duwane Edward Gilmore was charged with robbery without a firearm, attempted robbery without a firearm and grand theft, officials said. The 35-year-old is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility with no bond.

The double bank robberies occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The first one happened around 1:15 p.m. at the Seacoast Bank at 2695 W SR-434 in Longwood. The man from Leesburg reportedly passed a note to a bank teller demanding money, implying he had a weapon, officials said. He was unsuccessful in trying to get the cash, however, and fled the scene.

About an hour and a half later, the man allegedly tried to hit the Bank of America at 5320 W SR-46 in Sanford, about 20 minutes away from the first bank. He again demanded money from a bank teller and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.

Gilmore was seen fleeing the scene in a 2014 Ford Escape which was later found parked at a Lake County hotel that night, officials said. He was arrested shortly after.