Fill up for free: How you can get free gas in Orlando for one day only

article

Hitting the road this summer? Need to fill up? Old Navy has you covered.

The retailer announced it would fill up tanks for one day only at an Orlando gas station ahead of the busy 4th of July holiday weekend, according to a news release.

"While road trips are a beloved family ritual that spark lifelong memories, travelers have become more hesitant to hit the open road amid high fuel costs. Experts are forecasting additional hikes in gas prices in July, with new reports of global oil suppliers slashing production and further limiting supply," Old Navy said in a press release. "As an iconic American family brand, Old Navy aims to aid families traveling for Independence Day, making it easier to hit the open road to celebrate the nation’s birthday."

It's all going down at RaceTrac at 609 Lee Road in Orlando starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

The first 250 cars in line will get a $50 RaceTrac gift card. There will also be more chances to win free gas in the form of giveaways at the gas station on Monday morning. If you're an Old Navy credit card holder, you'll get two gift cards instead of one.

A spokesperson said they anticipate the gift cards will go quickly on Monday, so arrive early!

MORE FREE STUFF:

Old Navy is also filling up tanks at four other cities in the U.S. in Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans on June 29.