Teen stabbed in Deltona fight tied to ongoing dispute, deputies say

Volusia County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fight in Deltona that left a teenage boy with multiple stab wounds.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3:39 p.m. near Courtland Boulevard and Hanford Drive. A deputy nearby responded within two minutes and administered first aid to slow the bleeding before the victim was transported to a hospital, where he received staples and stitches.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not yet released the identities of the suspects involved in the stabbing. It’s also unclear how many individuals participated in the attack or whether any arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

The backstory:

Preliminary findings suggest that the attack was not random. Authorities believe the victim knew at least one of the suspects and that the stabbing stemmed from an earlier dispute. The exact nature of that conflict has not been disclosed.

What's next:

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has not released public statements beyond the incident summary but confirmed that detectives are actively interviewing witnesses and working to identify the individuals responsible. The investigation remains ongoing.

