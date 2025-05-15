Air France: Nonstop flights from Orlando, Florida to Paris starting May 21

The Brief Travelers in Florida will soon have a new nonstop option to France. Air France is launching direct service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Paris, operating four times a week, starting May 21.



Florida travelers dreaming of a French adventure will soon have a brand-new way to jet off to Europe!

What we know:

Beginning May 21, Air France will take off with a new direct route connecting Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) in France and Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida.

Travelers will be able to enjoy nonstop service four times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturday – aboard the Airbus A350-900. The aircraft features 34 Business class seats, 24 Premium seats, and 266 in economy.

Orlando will be Air France's newest U.S. destination

The City Beautiful is set to become Air France’s 18th destination in the United States and its 25th across North America.

Orlando will join an impressive network of areas already served by Air France, including Atlanta, Boston, Cancun, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Montreal, Minneapolis, New York (JFK and Newark), Ottawa, Phoenix, Quebec City, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Toronto, Seattle, Vancouver, and Washington, D.C.

Dig deeper:

For more information on flight schedules and fares, click here.

How far is the CDG airport from the Eiffel Tower?

Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Eiffel Tower, with travel times ranging from 35 minutes by taxi to over an hour by train or bus.

