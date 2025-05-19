17 arrested in Florida drug trafficking operation; Fentanyl and cocaine worth $1.5M seized

The Brief A major drug trafficking organization operating across multiple Florida counties has been dismantled as part of "Operation Burn Baby Burn." Authorities said 17 people were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges. The operation resulted in the seizure of six pounds of fentanyl and four pounds of cocaine, which have a street value of over $1.5 million. Law enforcement also seized nine firearms and $50,000 in cash.



A drug trafficking organization that imported pounds of fentanyl from Mexico and California, and cocaine from Puerto Rico, has been dismantled following a multi-county investigation in Florida, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina made the announcement during a joint news conference with Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on Monday morning.

'Operation Burn Baby Burn'

What we know:

In September 2024, the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched a multi-jurisdictional investigation called "Operation Burn Baby Burn" into a drug trafficking organization that spanned Orange, Polk, Osceola, and Hillsborough counties.

The investigation revealed that the leaders of the organization were importing fentanyl from California and Mexico, and cocaine from Puerto Rico.

A total of six pounds of fentanyl and four pounds of cocaine were recovered during the operation, with Sheriff Mina stating the drugs have a street value of over $1.5 million — and Attorney General Uthmeier noting that the amount of fentanyl seized is enough to kill 1.3 million people.

Law enforcement also seized nine firearms and $50,000 in cash.

Who are the suspects?

A total of 17 people have been arrested and are facing charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and conspiracy to traffic both substances, Sheriff Mina said. Deputies are looking for two people.

Each charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence ranging from 15-25 years, officials said.

‘These investigations save lives’

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mina said the operation was a collaborative effort between the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the FDLE, and statewide prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office.

"But the benefit of this investigation is that these folks will not be in our community putting these deadly drugs here in Orange County or anywhere else," Mina said. "And I will say that these investigations save lives," he added.

"Florida is seeing record low crime numbers across the state, and it's because we back our law enforcement and we put people away who do harm to our communities," Uthmeier said.

What is the SAFE program?

Dig deeper:

Officials said the investigation was made possible through Florida's State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) program, which was established in 2023, to conduct investigations designed to combat illegal fentanyl activity.

The grant program offers reimbursement for approved fentanyl-related investigations, covering expenses such as overtime, travel, supplies, equipment, contractual services, training, and other case-related costs, according to the FDLE's website.

