Teen killed in Osceola County shooting over dispute involving girl, sheriff says

Published  May 14, 2025 9:27pm EDT
Osceola County
The Brief

    • A 19-year-old was killed in an April 11 shooting tied to a fight over a girl in Osceola County.
    • Suspect Orvill Osorio-Ortiz, 42, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.
    • Authorities say he was already on probation and opened fire during a teen dispute.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old was killed in an April 11 shooting tied to a fight over a girl in Osceola County.

What we know:

A 19-year-old was shot and killed during a confrontation in a St. Cloud mobile home park on April 11. According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, the violence stemmed from an argument between teenagers over a girl. 

Authorities say the suspect, 42-year-old Orvill Osorio-Ortiz, interjected himself into the dispute and opened fire. He was arrested weeks later in Pasco County and faces one count of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was also on probation for aggravated assault at the time of the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the teen victim or the other individuals involved in the altercation. It remains unclear how Osorio-Ortiz became involved in the conflict between teenagers or what his relationship, if any, was to those involved.

The backstory:

Deputies say a group of teenagers arranged to meet to fight over a girl. During the confrontation, Osorio-Ortiz allegedly arrived and opened fire. Shell casings recovered at the scene reportedly matched his weapon, and several eyewitnesses placed him at the location during the shooting.

"This case is a heartbreaking example of senseless violence," said Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez. "Because of that one stupid decision of Mr. Osorio-Ortiz, a 19-year-old is dead — a son, a friend, a life that was cut short for no reason."

The sheriff said Osorio-Ortiz was on probation for a charge of aggravated assault at the time of the shooting.

"Let this case serve as a reminder of the tragic consequences that can result when anger meets access to a weapon," Lopez added. "Now, Mr. Osorio-Ortiz will have time to think about his bad decision behind bars."

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

 

