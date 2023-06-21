Expand / Collapse search

Flight canceled? Bahama Breeze lifts spirits with free flights of a different kind

By Dani Medina
Orlando
Airplane passengers were stuck on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport for several hours because of severe weather. Greater Orlando International Airport Authority officials say 39 flights were diverted into MCO on Monday due to severe weather.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Airline passengers affected by common summer cancellations can now turn their disrupted travel plans into an unexpected treat – a free cocktail (or three!).

Bahama Breeze is offering travelers "the island escape they deserve" if their flight gets canceled in the form of a complimentary margarita flight. All you have to do is show e-mail proof of your canceled airline flight, a restaurant spokesperson said in a news release about its new "Flight for a Flight" promotion. 

"With summer travel well underway, we know nothing ruins the ‘vacation vibes’ like last-minute flight cancelation," Bahama Breeze said. "That’s why we’re giving you the island escape you deserve and can always find here." 

Here's the fine print: This offer is only redeemable during the Fourth of July holiday week (July 1-8) at all Orlando (except for the one inside Orlando International Airport), Miami and Tampa locations. The flight must be canceled during the same week. There's also a limit of one flight per person for one visit only. 

The margarita flight, which has an original price of $12.49, features 3 oz. pours of classic, dragon fruit and coconut-pineapple. 

Photo: Bahama Breeze/handout

Bahama Breeze's new "Flight for a Flight" promotion comes after a new report was published that ranked the worst airports in the country for summer travel. Three Florida airports – Orlando Sanford International Airport, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and MCO – made the top five. 