Flight canceled? Bahama Breeze lifts spirits with free flights of a different kind

Airline passengers affected by common summer cancellations can now turn their disrupted travel plans into an unexpected treat – a free cocktail (or three!).

Bahama Breeze is offering travelers "the island escape they deserve" if their flight gets canceled in the form of a complimentary margarita flight. All you have to do is show e-mail proof of your canceled airline flight, a restaurant spokesperson said in a news release about its new "Flight for a Flight" promotion.

"With summer travel well underway, we know nothing ruins the ‘vacation vibes’ like last-minute flight cancelation," Bahama Breeze said. "That’s why we’re giving you the island escape you deserve and can always find here."

Here's the fine print: This offer is only redeemable during the Fourth of July holiday week (July 1-8) at all Orlando (except for the one inside Orlando International Airport), Miami and Tampa locations. The flight must be canceled during the same week. There's also a limit of one flight per person for one visit only.

The margarita flight, which has an original price of $12.49, features 3 oz. pours of classic, dragon fruit and coconut-pineapple.

Photo: Bahama Breeze/handout

Bahama Breeze's new "Flight for a Flight" promotion comes after a new report was published that ranked the worst airports in the country for summer travel. Three Florida airports – Orlando Sanford International Airport, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and MCO – made the top five.