Publix's new ice cream truck brings free treats to Florida on summer tour
ORLANDO, Fla. - Beat the Florida heat this summer with Publix's newest sweet offering – an ice cream truck tour!
Publix is trying something new this summer with the addition of an ice cream truck that'll trek across the Sunshine State over the next month in cities including Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, among others.
"The ice cream truck is a newer way we are able to surprise and delight customers and the community," a spokesperson told FOX 35 News.
Not only can you catch the Publix ice cream truck on its summer tour, but it might even make a surprise appearance at Publix-sponsored community events, the spokesperson said.
"We are hitting the road this summer and bringing a sweet surprise," Publix said on its website. "The Publix ice cream truck will have a variety of delicious flavors, including nondairy options. Enjoy a cool treat on us and join in on some fun and games."
Some of those delicious flavors include free samples of summer flavors including Lemon Berry Bliss, Piña Colada, strawberry and vanilla, plus lactose-free options, the spokesperson said.
Photo: Publix
Where and when the Publix ice cream truck will be this summer
The summer tour kicks off in Nashville on Thursday and has stops scheduled in the Carolinas and Georgia before making its way to Florida. Here's a look at where and when the Publix ice cream truck will be in Florida:
Note: The ice cream truck will stop at all locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- July 5: Jacksonville – Community First Igloo (3605 Philips Hwy.)
- July 7: Orlando – Lake Eola (101 S. Rosalind Ave.)
- July 9: Tampa – Glazer Children's Museum (110 W. Gasparilla Plaza)
- July 10: Sarasota – Payne Park (2010 Adams Ln.)
- July 13: Lakeland – Barnett Family Park (730 E. Orange St.)
- July 15: Fort Lauderdale – Museum of Discovery & Science (401 SW 2nd St.)
- July 16: West Palm Beach – Cox Science Center & Aquarium (4801 Dreher Trl. N.)