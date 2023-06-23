Here's how you can get a free milkshake this weekend in Central Florida

article

With 90-degree weather returning to Central Florida — what better way to cool off than with a free milkshake?

This weekend, on June 24, a popular burger franchise will host its annual "Free Shake Day" to celebrate the first official Saturday of Summer.

Wayback Burgers is giving out free 12 oz vanilla milkshakes to anyone who visits one of the burger chain's 170 U.S. locations.

Their famous milkshakes are hand-dipped and made to order with Blue Bunny ice cream and milk. Wayback is also offering a key lime pie shake for a limited time through the summer.

There is no purchase necessary and the offer is valid all day. The offer cannot be combined with any other coupons or discounts.

The popular burger joint has a variety of burgers, cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, chili cheese dogs, and sides.

Last month, Orlando welcomed a new Wayback Burgers location at 11901 Landstar Boulevard.

The chain has locations in Daytona Beach, Titusville, and Kissimmee.